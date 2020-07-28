Gov Ishaku condoles diplomatic community over Ambassador Sa’ad Baba’s Death

Kindly Share This Story:

By Femi Bolaji – Jalingo

Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, has condoled with the Nigerian diplomatic community over the death of Ambassador Sa’ad Baba who hails from the state.

The diplomat was said to have died on Monday, July 27, 2020.

Ishaku in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Bala Dan Abu, described the deceased as a gentleman and perfect example of a diplomat, who ensured that his countries of assignment during his active years in diplomatic service enjoyed the best of diplomatic relations with Nigeria.

Some of the countries the deceased served according to the statement include the United States, the US, Spain, and Saudi Arabia.

“Nigeria and Tarabans in particular, were proud of the late Ambassador’s enviable records of service in the diplomatic circuit for which he would be missed,” Ishaku said.

He also prayed Allah to grant the soul of the late envoy eternal rest.

Vanguard

