Expresses gratitude to God, Abia people

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Following his recovery from COVID-19 disease, Abia state Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, is back home and set to resume work.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Onyebuchi Ememanka, the Governor, his wife, his two daughters and some of his aides worshipped at the Seventh Day Adventist, SDA, Church, Umuobiakwa in Obingwa council area, for a brief thanksgiving Service presided over by the President of the East Nigeria Union Conference of the SDA Church, Pastor Bassey Udoh.

Ikpeazu expressed appreciation to God whose grace and loving-kindness kept him throughout the difficult period as he battled with COVID-19.

The Governor assured the people of the State that he is hale and hearty to resume duties and discharge his duties.

In his words: “The mercy of God is the only reason I’m alive today. I thank the team of doctors and other medical personnel who attended to me for their dedication and professionalism. Throughout my life, my faith and confidence in the Almighty God have remained unshaken and will remain so. It is His grace that upholds me. This latest in the series of the intervention of God in my life will spur me to rededicate my life to the service of our people.”

The Governor further expressed gratitude to his Deputy, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu, the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Chief Chinedum Orji and all members of the House, the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Chris Ezem, as well as his Chief of Staff, Dr Anthony Agbazuere and members of the state executive council, for holding the fort during his absence and commended them for their statesmanship in the running of the affairs of the State.

He also thanked religious leaders from different denominations, traditional rulers, elder statesmen, political leaders, women and youth and Abia people, for their prayers and messages of goodwill.

Ikpeazu reminded Abia people that the COVID-19 pandemic requires everyone to observe all the protocols against the virus.

“Our administration will continue to provide the needed support in the fight against the pandemic in the State. I am pleased that our molecular laboratory is now fully in place and I, therefore, appeal to all Abians to avail themselves of the services of the laboratories and get tested in the strong belief that the disease is not a death sentence.”

Vanguard

