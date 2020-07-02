Gov Bello’s aide Siaka Oyibo dies at 69

Kindly Share This Story:

One of the aides to the Kogi State Government, Siaka Oyibi died at the age of 69.

The deceased was hugely instrumental to the security strides of the Governor Yahaya Bello Administration as the Chairman, Kogi State Security Trust Fund.

In a statement signed by the State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo, the deceased reportedly died of diabetes.

“The Kogi State Government wishes to announce the passing on of Hon. Siaka Oyibo a few hours ago. Until his death, Hon. Oyibo was the Chairman of, Kogi State Security Trust Fund.

“A retired Army Officer, the late Hon. Oyibo was hugely instrumental to the security strides of the Governor Yahaya Bello Administration as the Chairman of the Security Trust Fund.

“As he bowed after fighting bravely against diabetes at the age of 69, he will be remembered for his patriotism, hard work, and commitment to the security agenda of the present administration in the state.”

He will be buried today according to Islamic rites.

The late Hon. Oyibo is survived by a loving family.

He will be sorely missed by his family, the people of Adavi Local Government Area, and the entire people of Kogi State.

The commissioner prayed to God to give all that the deceased has left behind the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

