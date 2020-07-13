Gov Bello appoints 27-year-old Eunice Emmanuel-Bagi as board member

Kindly Share This Story:

The Executive Governor of Kogi State, his Excellency, Governor Yahaya Bello has appointed Miss Eunice Emmanuel-Bagi as member of Board, Kogi State Enterprise Development Agency, (KEDA).

Before her appointment, Eunice Emmanuel-Bagi was the Co-founder, Mentor-Box Foundation; Kogi State’s first Innovation Hub committed to becoming a catalyst for inclusive/ sustainable economic growth and development in Kogi State.

27 year old Eunice is passionate about sustainable development, building vibrant local economies, investment and job creation.

She began her career in Journalism, tranversing both the print and broadcast sectors before making a full career transition to the development sector.

Eunice was also the pioneer State Coordinator of Kogi State Network of the Young African Leaders Initiative(YALI) where she led the development of community oriented programmes, garnered support across the youth demographic in the state and fostered strategic partnerships with local and international organizations.

Eunice holds a first degree in Mass Communication from Kogi State University, Anyigba and a Certificate in Civic Leadership and Social Entrepreneurship from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration, Accra.

Eunice is an Alumni of the US Government funded YALI Regional Leadership Fellowship for Emerging Young Leaders in West Africa.

Her appointment was communicated in a letter signed by the Secretary to the State government, Mrs, Folashade Arike Ayoade.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: