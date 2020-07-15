Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Gokada CEO found murdered in his apartment 

On 8:35 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Gokada CEO found murdered in his apartment da

Co-founder and owner of ‘GoKada’, a ride-sharing venture, Fahim Saleh has been found dead in his apartment in New York.

New York daily times reports that the dismembered body of the tech entrepreneur was found inside his swanky Manhattan condo on Tuesday afternoon.

READ ALSO: Okada ban: MAX, ORide, Gokada condemn violent protests

An NYPD official said investigators believe the victim is a tech entrepreneur Fahim Saleh, 33, who bought the condo for $2.25 million last year.

NYPD spokesman Sgt. Carlos Nieves said all of the body parts were found at the scene but declined to give specifics on where.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!