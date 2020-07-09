Breaking News
Global Citizen Forum appoints Malgwi as Head of Africa

Habila Malgwi
Habila Malgwi

Habila Malgwi has been appointed as Head of Africa for Global Citizen Forum

A statement confirming the appointment read, “As a key driver of operations and engagement on the African continent, Mr. Habila Malgwi has been appointed Global Citizen Forum’s Head of Africa where his passion, dedication, and bold ambition will play a vital role in empowering global citizenship and fuelling the mission forward.”

Nigerian by Birth, Malgwi is also an international investment banker, Citizenship by Investment expert and the Vice President, Africa of Arton Capital.

The Global Citizen Forum is a Canadian non-profit organization driven by a global community of leaders and catalyzers unlocking the potential of global citizenship.

