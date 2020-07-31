Give It To Me: A Review of Kikelomo Kuponiyi’s Unfolding Grace

Kindly Share This Story:

“Give it to Me.” From the moment I read these words from God to Bayo Elvis-John, I realized that the totality of this book is based on one word – surrender. The Christian race is fraught with many challenges and roadblocks, but the most important thing as shown in this book is that God’s grace is ever sufficient. There is a clause though; it is only if one can surrender totally.

Bayo is in a loving relationship with his girlfriend Temisola when he hears the call to serve Jesus. The call is subtle but filled with fire. He abandons everything to answer this call because the tug will not leave. Temisola baulks at this new development and protests with all her strength despite being a believer herself. It is too sudden. It is too early in their relationship to be that far apart. It is too early in their walk with God. It is bordering on fanaticism. But Bayo has already given it all up; his old nature, his lucrative job, his loved ones and in fact his relationship. He intends to follow.

At first, I thought his change was too soon to be authentic, but then God works in mysterious ways. In fact, I became a little pissed with human forces trying to bar him from doing his Father’s will. Aren’t they aware that God qualifies the unqualified? As far as I know, what qualifies you for God’s work is neither brains nor brawns, but favour and grace. So, why are some people perpetually frustrating his efforts to go out there and do his Father’s will? Then it occurred to me as I continued reading that these things happen that God’s name may be glorified.

There are so many lessons to pick from Unfolding Grace. Love is one of them. You cannot love another without loving the Father. Bayo loves God wholeheartedly. He loves his family despite their many differences. He loves Temisola without a shadow of a doubt, but when it is time to let go, he does. That is when sacrifice comes in. Remember Abraham and Isaac? Remember God and His only begotten son, Jesus? Love births many things and one of them is sacrifice. Bayo sacrifices some things to gain everything. When I look at it, I see that at the root of surrender is love and sacrifice. You obviously can’t surrender to someone you don’t love or revere.

This is the first time I’ll read KikelomoKuponiyi’s book and I must say that she has put a lot of effort into passing her message of grace across without being overbearing. She put everything into perspective; the quoted Bible passages, the dialogue, the description and most importantly, the message. I find the book soul-lifting and didactic, I must confess. It is definitely worth a recommendation. And oh, I rated it on Goodreads with four stars.

