Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinedu Adonu

A 28-year Ghanaian man, Emmanuel Opoku, has been remanded for allegedly pouring hot water on his 25-year-old breastfeeding lover’s breasts in Enugu State.

Preliminary investigation by Police indicates that the suspects and his lover, identified as Chiamaka Ngwu, have been together for over three years with three children, but are yet to be customarily married.

It further reveals the lovers had a misunderstanding on the 23rd of June, which led to the suspect’s pouring hot water meant for the preparation of pap, on his lover’s breasts and causing her grievous bodily harm.

It was gathered that Police arrested Opoku at his residence in Akwuke Awkunanaw in Enugu South local government area, Enugu State following a petition from Gender right activists, Women Aid Collective (WACOL), in Enugu.

READ ALSO: Police rescue abducted Philippino lady lured to Nigeria by supposed lover

In a statement by the Police Public Relations officer, ASP, Daniel Ndukwe, revealed that the suspect has been charged to court and remanded in Police custody for further hearing.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmad Abdulrahman who directed immediate and timely completion of investigation and prosecution of the suspect, cautioned married or would-be couples to shun acts of domestic violence capable of causing enduring physio-psychological harms on its victim.

“Enugu State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has arrested one Emmanuel Opoku aged 28, a Ghanaian by origin, resident in Akuke-Awkunanaw, Enugu, for allegedly pouring hot water on the breasts of his Lover, one Chiamaka Ngwu aged 25, thereby causing her grievous bodily harm.

“The arrest is sequel to a petition received at Enugu Area Command Headquarters on 10/07/2020 at about 1400hrs from Women Aid Collective (WACOL), Enugu, wherein the suspect was alleged to have committed the act on 23/06/2020 at about 2000hrs following a misunderstanding between the Lovers.

“Meanwhile, the suspect has been charged to court and remanded in Police custody for further hearing”, the statement reads.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: