Gen. Omu, an epitome of peace, order at 80 – Ofremu

As felicitations trail the 80th birthday of former Cross River Military Governor, General Paul Omu, he has been described as an epitome of peace and order in Nigeria.

Isoko South Local Council Chairmanship Hopeful in Delta state, Hon. Oghale Ofremu in a statement said the contributions of General Omu to the development and sustenance of peace in Nigeria still spoke volume of his person.

Ofremu said as member of the Supreme Military Council, Omu’s contribution formed a bulk of the development template of the Niger Delta Region.

He also applauded his efforts as President General of Isoko Development Union, adding that he unified Isoko at a time when the socio-cultural equation of Isoko was most volatile.

His words, “Gen. (Chief) Ufuoma Omu is an elder statesman who has contributed immensely to the development of Isoko nation, Delta state and Nigeria at large.”

“Gen. Omu is a pillar and a blessing to Isoko people. I pray God to keep him further so that the younger generation can learn from his great reservoir of experience and wisdom.” Ofremu stressed.

VANGUARD

