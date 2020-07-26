Gbajabiamila condoles Kwara Governor over father’s death

Kindly Share This Story:

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has condoled the governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, over the death of his father, Alhaji Ganiyu Folorunsho Abdulrazaq.

The Speaker, who described the late Alhaji Ganiyu Folorunsho Abdulrazaq as a painful loss, said the late former minister in charge of railways in the First Republic, was one patriotic Nigerian.

Gbajabiamila recalled with nostalgia how his late father and the late Alhaji Ganiyu Folorunsho Abdulrazaq were best of friends.

Gbajabiamila said in a statement by his spokesman Lanre Lasisi that the late Alhaji Ganiyu Folorunsho Abdulrazaq would be remembered for his contributions to the development of the country.

While praying Almighty God to grant him a peaceful resting place, Gbajabiamila prayed for God to give Governor Abdulrazaq and other members of his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Vanguard News Nigeria

