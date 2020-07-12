Breaking News
Translate

Gasperini claims Atalanta deserved win after 2-2 draw with Juventus

On 3:00 pmIn Sportsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Gian Piero Gasperini was proud of Atalanta after a 2-2 draw with Juventus but felt his side deserved to win.

Atalanta led twice through Duvan Zapata and Ruslan Malinovskiy, but Cristiano Ronaldo scored penalties to cancel out both goals, including a 90th-minute equaliser in Turin on Saturday.

While Gasperini was proud of his third-placed team, the Atalanta coach believes they deserved all three points.

ALSO READ: UFC: Kamaru Usman outclasses Masvidal to retain welterweight title

“I’m definitely more proud. We played great in the first half and in the second half there was a comeback by Juve,” he told a news conference.

“But with our play, we managed to take the lead and play a great game anyway. Of course, we are also upset because we deserved to win.

“But, in football, your performance is not always enough.”

With six games left to play in Serie A, Atalanta are third in the table, nine points adrift of Juventus.

Fotmob

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!