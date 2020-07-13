Gani Adams stands for unity of Yoruba race — Oluomo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

THE Oyo State chapter of Oodua peoples Congress (OPC )under the leadership of Comrade Rotimi Olumo, has maintained that the Aare Ona Kakanfo, Otunba Gani Adams always takes the unity of the Yoruba race as his paramount interest.

Speaking with newsmen in Ibadan Oyo State capital yesterday, Comrade Olumo wondered how some people who are out on mischievous ambition wanted to use the name of Aare Ona Kakanfo to score a political point.

He averred that those mischievous people wanted to reap where they didn’t sow, adding that, that was the reason they always solicit the favour of Senator Bola Tinubu at all cost.

Olumo maintained that the interest of Yorubaland has always been of paramount interest to the Aare Ona Kakanfo.

“It’s a surprise that the likes of Razak Arogundade can come out to castigate the lover of Yoruba race. Let me tell you that Razak Arogundade is a politician that wants political relevance by all means. His pedigree and antecedents showed that he needs the favour of Senator Bola Tinubu.”

“Oyo OPC knows that Otunba Gani Adams is a blessing to Yoruba race and that is why we are giving him our full support.”

“It saddens one’s heart that Arogundade said that Aare Ona Kakanfo needs to undergo training and cancelling on how a true Omoluabi should comport himself. I want to tell you that Otunba Gani Adams is someone that has respect for elders and that was the reason he was made the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo.”

Comrade Olumo pointed out that Arogundade of the new Era OPC needed financial assistance from Tinubu, noting: “We OPC Gani Adams chapter in Oyo State, we will not fold our harms and allow the likes of Arogundade to rubbish the image and personality of Aare Ona Kakanfo.”

I can tell you that all Aare Ona Kakanfo stands for is the growth and development of Yorubaland. Oyo OPC strongly believes in his ideology.”

Comrade Olumo said that OPC is one and there was nothing like OPC NEW ERA.

He, therefore, urged members of the public to disregard Arogundade, saying he is an APC chieftain.

The OPC leader in the state also disclosed that the group is solidly behind Otunba Gani Adams.

“Aare Ona Kankanfo is our leader and he deserves respect. We are not politicians. I want to encourage our leader not to allow the likes of Razak Arogundade to discourage him because they are after money.”

Vanguard News

