Gani Adams’ critics are enemies of Yoruba race ― Osun OPC coordinator

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Critics of Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams have been described as political jobbers and enemies of Yoruba race.

This was disclosed by the Coordinator of Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) in Osun State, Prince Adedeji Aladesawe in a statement made available to Vanguard on Thursday in Osogbo.

He added that the political featherweights are seeking relevance forgetting that the office of the generalissimo is one of the most sacred institutions in Yorubaland.

While reacting to the release credited to Wasiu Agarawu, of the Bola Tinubu Disciples Organisation (BTDO), Aladesawe flayed the criticism, saying the Yoruba generalissimo is always committed to the peace and tranquillity of the southwest.

“Truth is always bitter. What Aare Gani Adams said in the interview was misinterpreted by those that are working against the interest of the Yoruba race. They are supposed to learn from history and words of counsel from Aare Gani Adams, but since they are the enemies of our race, they will not listen and I am very sure they will fail in their sinister motives.

“Aare Adams is one of the prominent figures in Yorubaland, he is a strong voice and whatever he says shouldn’t be taken with a pinch of salt. So, for whatever reasons, Agarawu and his cohorts should be mindful of how they respond to issues, so as not to create unnecessary tension in the southwest.

“Any right-thinking Yoruba person or organisation should know what Aare Gani Adams stood for in terms of his commitment to the cause of our race, so it is sad for anybody or group to desecrate the office of the Aare Onakakanfo.

“As the generalissimo of our race, it is the duty and responsibility of Iba Gani Adams, to express his views on relevant issues, especially, at this critical moment of our nation

“So, I think it is pertinent for all Yoruba leaders, including traditional institutions and all the stakeholders to support and rally round the Aare the Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland in his quest for restructuring and true federalism.

“Aare justified his position. He was very articulate in his response, and he did justice to all the issues raised in the interview, which bordered on the future of our race. He is in the best position to lead the crusade for restructuring, true federalism and egalitarian society.

“Therefore, those trying to criticise him and desecrate the office of the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland will surely regret it. We know who they are, and in no long time, they will face the wrath of Oodua, the progenitor of our race.

“We are watching events as they unfold and we are very much on the ground, and the truth is that all attempts to soil the name of our leader and discredit the office of the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland will fail”, Aladesawe said.

Vanguard

