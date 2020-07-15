Frequencie joins #EndRape movement, calls review of relevant laws

Kindly Share This Story:

By Demola Akinyemi

Following the increasing rape cases across Nigeria, Fastrising Afro Pop Star, Ayokanmi Oluwasegun Eyanro professionally known as “Frequencie” has joined the movement against Rape and Sexual Violence by calling on the government to introduce a stiffer penalty for rapists.

Frequencie, in a statement made available to Vanguard in Ilorin, said the silence culture, intimidation and weaker laws are responsible for the alarming cases of rape in the country.

He urged parents and guardians to give proper sex education to their children irrespective of gender, saying female are not the only victims of rape as studies prove that male and people of same-sex have been sexually abused in the past.

Frequencie, who is also a Social Justice Advocate called on the government to review relevant laws to punish sexual offenders, adding that no rapist should go unpunished irrespective of their social status.

The Afro Pop Star, who recently released Afro Culture EP, however, cautioned that security agencies must thoroughly investigate rape and sexual violence allegations in order not to punish innocent persons or victim of blackmail.

Vanguard

