Fraud: Court sentence man to 10 years imprisonment, to refund N200m

By Bashir Bello

A Federal High Court sitting in Kano has sentenced one Saad Ahmed Madaki to ten years imprisonment for defrauding one Auwalu Abdulkadir, a retired Kano State treasurer of N200million.

The presiding Judge, Justice J. K.Dagat while giving the judgment also ordered Madaki to refund the monies to the retiree.

Madaki was arraigned by the Kano Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on one- count charge of obtaining the money under false pretense.

However, further investigations showed that he defrauded and obtained N200 million fraudulently from one Auwalu Abdulkadir, a retired Kano State treasurer.

Madaki upon arraignment on April 4, 2017, pleaded not guilty to the charge against him.

Prosecution Counsel, Douglas I. Gift, presented five witnesses and seven exhibits to the court to establish Madaki’s guilt.

Justice Dagat found him guilty as charged and thus convicted and sentenced him to ten years imprisonment with the order that he refund the N200m to the petitioner.

