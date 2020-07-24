Frank urges Buhari, NASS to probe alleged $2.5bn oil sale to China

Kindly Share This Story:

Following the recent disclosure by an online news medium based Abroad of the alleged sale of 48 million barrels of Nigeria’s Bonny Crude Light oil to China, valued at $2.5bn but allegedly shared by some persons around the government, the National Assembly has been urged to beem searchlight on the allegation.

A political activist and former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank on Friday, called for the immediate arrest, investigation and prosecution of all those involved in the sale and diversion of the proceeds of the oil to China.

Frank, in the statement, said President Muhammadu Buhari who is perceived as the “anti-corruption fighter of Africa”, by ECOWAS should not allow such brazen acts of corruption to be perpetuated under his watch.

He urged President Buhari to prosecute those indicted for corruption under his administration, noting that corruption under Buhari as Petroleum Minister has assumed a very disturbing height.

It would be recalled that Frank had earlier raised an alarm concerning the sale of crude oil to China in 2015 under questionable circumstances for which the accrued funds were diverted.

Following the transaction in 2015, Buhari had thereafter, instituted a team to travel to China to investigate the report concerning the oil sale.

“We need Buhari to tell Nigerians the outcome of that investigative team to China”, Frank stated.

“…we expect the immediate arrest and prosecution of all those mentioned in the wicked, demonic and outright stealing of resources that could have been utilized in the provision of sustainable amenities for Nigerians.

“This is one crime against the citizenry too many that should not be allowed to be swept under the carpet in any form,” he said.

Frank also called on the Government of the United States of America to investigate this act of criminality, saying most Nigerians no longer have the confidence in the way the Buhari-led administration is going about it.

He added: “I hereby call on the US Government to help Nigerians investigate this crime as the transaction was conducted, using the US currency and with the amount involved, the entire proceeds can be easily traced with the persons and organizations involved.”

The Bayelsa-born political activist implored President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately set-up an investigative panel just like the Justice Ayo Salami-panel that was set-up to look into the allegations against the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, that will look into “this weighty allegation which has further, brought ridicule and embarrassment, not only to his APC administration but to Nigeria and Nigerians.

“The President must immediately adopt a similar approach in sacking the board of the NNPC for this alleged crude oil sale of $2.5bn.”

He also advised both Chambers of the National Assembly, particularly, the Senate to investigate this alleged criminality and possibly, push for their immediate arrest, prosecution and conviction.

Frank enjoined the opposition members in the National Assembly not to allow this manifest fraud to be swept under the carpet like others in the past “as all eyes are on them to ensure that our commonwealth and resources are not pilfered under any guise.”

