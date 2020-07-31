Four persons found dead in apartment in Delta 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

FOUR persons including three males and one female were found dead, Friday morning at the living room of a two-bedroom apartment at Rich Man Garden Estate, behind Anglican Girls Grammar School, Asaba, Delta State.

The fifth occupant of the two-bedroom apartment, simply identified as Maxwell was unconscious as at the time the door of the apartment was opened by the police and was taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba for medical attention.

Also read:

As at the time of filing this report, Maxwell was on oxygen at the hospital. The identities of the deceased victims who reportedly moved into the apartment, Tuesday were still unknown.

Confirming the incident, the State Commissioner of Police, Mr Hafiz Inuwa said the investigation was on to unravel the circumstance which led to their deaths, adding that the unconscious victim would help in the investigation if he survives.

Inuwa, however, said an autopsy would be conducted on the evacuated corpses. One of the residents of the Estate who spoke to newsmen, expressed shock over the incident, adding that the power generating a set of the victims worked from Tuesday night to about noon on Wednesday when it went off on its own.

Pleading anonymity, he, however, said the generator was placed at the balcony of the apartment. The neighbour who claimed to have assisted in evacuating the corpses said; “I went in there to assist in the evacuation and I counted five persons, four boys and one girl.

“One of the boys was still alive but in critical condition. I did not find drugs or related substances. All of them were sitting in the parlour at the time we entered”.

Also speaking, another neighbour, said they were worried that after over 24 hours, nobody came out of the apartment, saying that the generator was not on the following evening.

He said: “This created suspicion. So at dawn, we invited the police to come and check what was amiss. It was when the police opened the door that we found the lifeless bodies of four persons”.

Another neighbour who identified himself as Odogwu said other occupants of the building raised alarm over the well being of the new tenants who had not come out of their flat even when rains had soaked their belongings.

Odogwu said: “At night, we discovered that even when it rained on their properties, they did not come out and then we knew all was not well because no sane person will leave his properties under the rain when he can take them inside.

“This morning we became worried that they did not care for their properties and that was why we invited the police so that we can ascertain if all was well behind closed door”.

The landlord of the building, Onuoha Okonji who also chatted with newsmen, expressed surprised that four more persons had joined the original tenant who he identified as Maxwell from Ozoro.

Saying he was shocked when he got a distressing call about the tragedy, Okonji said Maxwell was introduced to him by an agent and they concluded transactions before the said Maxwell moved in.

Chairman of the estate, Clement Okafor suspected that the victims may have died due to prolonged inhaling of carbon mono oxide from the generator.

Lamenting that the estate has been without public power supply for over two years, Okafor called on the management of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company to activate the electricity transformer in the area.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: