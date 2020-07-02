Four dead, others injured in auto crash in Oyo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ola Ajayi – Ibadan

Many shed tears at the accident scene near the popular Aleshinloye Market, Ibadan, Oyo state capital where an articulated vehicle killed four women.

Four others sustained serious injuries when the articulated vehicle ran into a passenger car and two commercial motorcycles.

The truck belongs to a popular dairy company located at Eleyele area of the city.

It was gathered that the articulated vehicle had a brake failure and veered off its lane crushing a Micra car and the motorcycles.

Confirming the accident, the Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gbenga Fadeyi, said four women died instantly while other four were injured.

The police said, “The accident involved a Fan milk truck, a Nissan Micra and 2 motorcycles. Four women died on the spot and four other people got injured.”

