Foundation commences another palliative outreach in Bende, Abia State

… Receives praises for previous project In Igbere Community

An NGO, Mercy Uwakwe Foundation is set to engage the third phase of her project tagged “Mercy Wave Palliative Outreach”, with a view to alleviate the sufferings created by the recent Covid19 pandemic lockdown.

The team of Mercy Wave Palliative Outreach will visit the 13 wards of Bende Local Government Area in Abia State for this project.

Founder of Mercy Uwakwe Foundation and also the Chief Executive Officer, Mercy Wave Conglomerate, Princess Mrs. Mercy Uwakwe expressed appreciation to God Almighty for the responsibility saddled upon her to be an agent of hope and care for humanity.

“In Nigeria today, several communities are yet faced with severe challenges in areas of survival and care, which is one amongst the multiple motivations behind the noble humanitarian activities of my foundation,” says Princess Uwakwe.

According to her, the visit will witness the distribution of palliatives to households and individuals, as well as supports to help improve their lives, which will include scholarship opportunities for children and youth, foodstuffs, clothing, enlightenments, as well as awareness on healthcare guidelines on the preventive measures against the current global crises, coronavirus.

” The Foundation team, under the “Palliative Outreach Programmmes” has touched and affected so many lives and households positively, especially during its recently held Outreach across the 13wards of Igbere LGA in Abia State. We also use the opportunity to urge the support of organizations and well-meaning Nigerians to engage in this kind of initiative to alleviate poverty and improve lives in the country,” Princess Uwakwe added.

Meanwhile, it’s previous palliative outreach took place on the 6th of July 2020 and was led by the traditional ruler of the community, HRH Eze Uwakwe Ukaegbu, the Ofufu 2, of Amaofufu in Igbere Community who is coincidentally the father of Princess Mercy, with cash and other food items which included bags of rice, Cartons of Indomie, Bags of Beans, spaghetti, distributef to residents of Igbere community.

The Director of Mercy Wave Foundation Prince Emenike Ukaegbu, who spoke to newsmen confirmed the undaunted interest of the Foundation in supporting programs and initiatives to touch lives and alleviate sufferings among the indigent ones in the society.

However, residents of Igbere and Bende are already anticipating the forthcoming palliative outreach of foundation team. Some women in Igbere community who spoke with the press also, appreciated the kindness and good heart of Princess Mercy Uwakwe.

