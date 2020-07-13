Fortune Global bags ISO 9001:2015 certification

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigeria’s leading shipping and logistics company, Fortune Global Shipping & Logistics Limited (FGSL), has been awarded the revered ISO 9001:2015 certification as an attestation to its effective Quality Management System which ensures optimum customer and stakeholder satisfaction.

The esteemed accreditation is a statement of commitment to the brand’s business principles of compliance, transparency, and adherence to global best practices. To obtain ISO 9001:2015, which is the world’s most popular quality management system, the FGSL teams in Lagos and Port-Harcourt, Nigeria, underwent extensive stages of internal and external audits that included the development and implementation of a Quality Management System (QMS), documentation review, pre-audit, initial assessment, final audit and close-out of all identified non-conformities.

Commenting on the feat, the Chief Executive Officer of FGSL, Eric Opah maintained: “After several years of commitment to aligning our business with the ISO standard, being ISO certified is no longer a subject of when and how; it is now a reality. I must commend the team and all process owners for your commitment towards ensuring that this had to happen and I must say that this whole process was inspired by the customer-centric culture we are building to make sure that we serve our customers excellently, while also maintaining the national and international regulatory standard requirements that are applicable to the day-today conduct of our business operations.”

Managing Director, Arjan Blankestein

“I am really proud of this and I must extol the entire team, process owners -especially internal auditors for this wonderful achievement. I urge everyone to remain focused as we continue to work towards maintaining the system and delivering high-quality service to our clients and international network of partners, while meeting the expectations of extant regulatory authorities.”

The Fortune Global team was audited by Bureau Veritas and received the ISO 9001:2015 certificate on June 25, 2020.

Being ISO 9001:2015 certified underpins FGSL’s objective of maintaining a Quality Management System that continually improves the quality of its internal processes and guarantees excellent service delivery to customers in line with globally established performance and competency benchmarks.

