Former Ondo NMA chairman dies of COVID-19 infection.

Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson – Akure

A former Chairman of the Nigeria Medical Association in Ondo state, Dr. Michael Adeyeri has died of COVID-19 complications.

Adeyeri died on Thursday, at the Federal Medical Centre, FMC, in Owo.

His death is coming a week after the death of the state Health Commissioner, Dr. Wahab Adegbenro who also died of complications from COVID-19 at the same hospital.

Sources said that the late doctor had been battling underlying illness before he contracted the deadly virus.

He was reportedly taken to the hospital after noticing that he had contracted the virus.

The state chairman of the NMA, Dr. Wale Oke confirmed this to newsmen in Akure.

Adeyeri’s death has continued to elicit reactions from medical practitioners and health workers across the state.

His private hospital, Shekinah Hospital, Alagbaka in Akure metropolis has continued to host sympathizers of different shades.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: