Forbes rates UNILAG high in producing entrepreneurs

Kindly Share This Story:

By Elizabeth Osayande

The University of Lagos, UNILAG, has been acknowledged as the third most productive school in educating entrepreneurs on the African continent.

This was contained in an online publication by Forbes titled: “If You Want To Start A Tech-Company In Africa, Go To College.”

According to a statement by the Communications and Information Unit of UNILAG made available to our correspondent, the school was ranked alongside the University of Cape Town, South Africa, which took 1st place; Makerere University, Uganda, which came 2nd; University of Nairobi, Kenya, which came 4th and Stellenbosch University, South Africa, which took 5th place.

The article further described the University of Lagos and the University of Nairobi as the “startup powerhouses of Nigeria and Kenya.”

The article, which was written by Meghan McCormick, CEO & Co-founder of OZÉ and contributor on FORBES WOMEN, analysed the importance of education in entrepreneurship in Africa.

This was deduced from a research report titled, “Gender & Demographics in Africa’s Green & Digital Transformation”, by Briter Bridges, a data-driven research company.

Although the study population were tech entrepreneurs, it was established that having at least a bachelor’s degree is a significant factor for a startup to thrive in an African country.

According to the research data, only 1% of tech entrepreneurs who participated in the study had no degree.

Reacting to the news, spokesperson of the institution, Mrs Taiwo Oloyede stated:: “ The University of Lagos is delighted about this feature and uses this opportunity to remind great Akokites of its mandate to produce talented and creative thinkers who before graduation are fully equipped and poised for the world outside the university campus. Ultimately, UNILAG aims to produce employers of labour, innovators, inventors, creatives and world leaders.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: