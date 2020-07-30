FoodCo expands business, adds over 500 product lines

Kindly Share This Story:

By Princewill Ekwujuru

FoodCo Nigeria Limited, a diversified consumer goods company with interests in retail, quick service restaurants, manufacturing and entertainment, has expanded its business portfolio with over 500 products lines which includes personal care and apparels from leading local and global brands.

Ayotunde Azeez Ositunga, Senior Manager, Business Development,FoodCo Nigerian Limited, stated that the expansion is in line with FoodCo’s vision to be the retailer of choice in Nigeria which offers top quality products across categories as well as supporting local industry such as manufacturing and the small business community.

He said: “we are happy to announce the expansion of our apparel and personal care lines with over 500 exciting new products from leading Nigerian and global brands. This is in line with our vision to become the preferred retailer for Nigerians, offering a diverse range of top-quality products at affordable prices as well as forging impactful partnerships that grow our communities.

“As a proudly Nigerian brand, FoodCo has always pursued initiatives that add value to stakeholder communities in Nigeria. The expansion will deepen our investments within the small and medium-scale enterprise sector to increase access-to-market opportunities for a talented pool of businesses in the clothing, fashion design and personal care space.”

“Furthermore, FoodCo will be stocking a select line of notable global brands, such as Swedish clothing-retail giant, Hennes &Mauritz (H&M), to expand the options available to our customers. The stock line covers a wide range of items including casuals, corporate clothing for both men and women which will be available across our outlets in Lagos, Ibadan and the online store.

Vanguard

