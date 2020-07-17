Kindly Share This Story:

A Non-Governmental Organisation, FoodBank Support Centre Nigeria recently distributed palliatives and held a coronavirus disease [COVID-19] sensitisation programme for residents of Ajegunle in Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

The programme which was held at the palace of Baale Ajewole in Ajegunle had in attendance residents and executives of the Community Development Association of the area.

Speaking at the programme, FoodBank Support Centre’s representative, Segun Kugbayi explained that the programme was conceived and launched to enlighten and give succour to the less privileged in the society whose means of livelihood have been shattered by the rampaging virus which is not going anytime soon.

“We are happy to be here today to enlighten and assist in the little way we can. Governments at all levels are trying their best and what we are doing now is a complementary effort. Coronavirus is real and we can’t afford to share in the sentiments that it is a selective disease for the rich and highly placed in the society. Recent happenings in the country and world over has shown that this virus does not discriminate. It is a virus for the rich, poor, men, women, old, young and even children. It has killed thousands and it appears not going away anytime soon. We must be proactive and do as appropriate government agencies advised to survive it. Wash your hands regularly with soap and water, stay indoors as much as you can and if you have to go out, practice social distancing and use face masks. Report to the nearest government-approved health care centre if you feel any symptom”.

Responding on behalf of the community head and residents, Comrade (Chief) A.B. Ayinla thanked FoodBank Support Centre for the goodwill and sensitising efforts. “We want to thank the FoodBank Support Centre specially for counting us worthy of this intervention effort. This will go a long way to ease our living condition which is already in a sorry state due to the pandemic. The safety tips will also help individuals and families represented here on how best to sail through this pandemic. On behalf of our Baale (local chief) and the entire residents, we say thank you and pray that FoodBank Support Centre continues to go higher by putting smiles on people’s faces.

Highlights of the programme include distribution of water and cooked food, face masks, sanitizers, food pack (containing rice, beans and gari) and other household items to participants.

