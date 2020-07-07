Fmr Dep Speaker lauds Wike on legacy projects, unifying politics

Kindly Share This Story:

By Egufe Yafugborhi, Port-Harcourt

Former Deputy Speaker in the National Assembly, Chibudom Nwuche, OFR, has lauded Governor Nyesom Wike for widespread delivery of milestone projects and reformist brand of politics that has bridged vexed “upland, riverine dichotomy” in Rivers state.

Nwuche in a statement in Port Harcourt by his Media Assistant, Mclean Ezebesor, said God is using Wike to transform Rivers State to greater heights and deepening enduring democracy among the people.

He said, “This governor is a blessing to Rivers people going by profound work he is doing to move the state ahead. I know the extent of work done so far, especially the three flyovers currently being constructed in Port Harcourt soon to be commissioned and a fourth one which just received approval.

“This governor has rested the upland and riverine dichotomy. He has united the people of Rivers State through projects and politics of inclusion.”

The former lawmaker said that Governor Wike is a good example of democratic leadership and the delivery of quality projects for the growth of society.

In a separate statement, Nwuche described the recent demise of Anyakwee Nsirimovu, Executive Director of Port Harcourt rooted Institute of Human Rights and Humanitarian Law, as sad loss to Rivers, Nigeria and the human rights community.

Nwuche in a condolence message said Rivers born Nsirimovu “made a remarkable impact as a committed human and environmental rights activist.

“Ikwerre nation, his family and entire human rights and civil society community will miss the doyen of rights advocacy who used his integrity, rich experience and knowledge in serving the country and humanity.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: