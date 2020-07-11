Breaking News
Flooding: Ogun arrest, prosecute 128 environmental sanitation offenders

On 10:04 pmIn Newsby
Ogun State

By James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

Ogun State government has arrested and prosecuted no fewer than one hundred and twenty-eight environmental offenders.

The Special Adviser to Governor Dapo Abiodun on Environment and Head of the State Waste Management Authority (OGWAMA), Mr Ola Oresanya, who disclosed this to newsmen in a statement in Abeokuta, said the move was as part of government determination to make the state a safe and healthy environment.

Oresanya said the Ogun environmental offenders were found guilty of dumping refuse on roads, medians, water causes, and canals in different major cities and towns which include Abeokuta; Ijebu-Ode; Sagamu; Ota; Ifo; Mowe and Ifo, adding that their action contravened environmental laws of the state.

He said all the offenders pleaded guilty and were fined between N5,000 and N10,000, saying the successful prosecution would serve as a deterrent to others as the enforcement of the state environmental laws would continue.

He urged residents of the state to patronize waste managers assigned to their areas, saying that the administration since January has accredited and assigned one hundred and twenty (120) PSP waste managers to various local governments for effective collection of refuse to stop illegal dumping of refuse and stop the spread of diseases and destruction of public and private infrastructure.

While promising that the state government will continue to invest in waste management infrastructure, Oresanya urged members of the public to support the various initiatives through its waste management cellular economic programs such as waste- recycling, waste-use, and waste-reduction.

The Special Adviser also reiterated the state government’s commitment to bequeath a safe and clean environment adding that the enforcement of the state environmental laws will continue through the arrest of erring members of the public by the state Environmental Health Personnel and the Nigeria Police, Ogun State Command.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

