Breaking News
Translate

Five substitutes may stay in Premier League next season

On 12:54 amIn Sportsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Five substitutes may stay in Premier League next season
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – APRIL 27: An official Nike Premier League match ball on April 27, 2020 in Manchester, England (Photo by Visionhaus)

The five substitutes rule could be here to stay for next season as football’s law makers IFAB consider keeping it in play.

Managers have been allowed to make five changes rather than three since football resumed.

It was set to be a short-term rule change with the motivation being player welfare following the return of competitive games following a length lay-off.

ALSO READ: Ribery to stay at Fiorentina despite home burglary

But, according to the Athletic, IFAB are ready to carry the rule over into the 2020/21 season, which could also have preparation hampered given the current campaign’s late finish.

Leagues were given the option as to whether they wanted to be part of the new rule change and the Premier League jumped on board in June.

The mid-season change has not been universally well received by every club though, especially those with lesser resources who feel as if more changes favours the top sides.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!