Five substitutes may stay in Premier League next season

The five substitutes rule could be here to stay for next season as football’s law makers IFAB consider keeping it in play.

Managers have been allowed to make five changes rather than three since football resumed.

It was set to be a short-term rule change with the motivation being player welfare following the return of competitive games following a length lay-off.

But, according to the Athletic, IFAB are ready to carry the rule over into the 2020/21 season, which could also have preparation hampered given the current campaign’s late finish.

Leagues were given the option as to whether they wanted to be part of the new rule change and the Premier League jumped on board in June.

The mid-season change has not been universally well received by every club though, especially those with lesser resources who feel as if more changes favours the top sides.

Vanguard

