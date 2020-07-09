Five interesting things about law firm defending Hushpuppi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rasheed Sobowale

The law firm representing Nigerian Dubai-based big boy, Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi has claimed he is innocent of all charges levied against him by the United States.

Hushpuppi is currently held at MCC Chicago Prison. This was confirmed by a search conducted by Vanguard on the US Federal Bureau of Prisons website using the Find an Inmate feature.

Abbas was accused and arrested for money laundering conspiracy charges in the United States of Arab (UAE), Dubai, and later extradited to the United States.

In an analysis by our correspondent, Henry Ojelu, Hushpuppi’s extradition may have been made possible through a formal application by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, as the United States of America, USA, does not have an extradition treaty with the UAE.

According to the UAE Extradition Law, a formal request must be sent by a requesting country (“Requesting Country”) to a requested country (“Requested Country”), via diplomatic channels, for the latter to surrender an accused or convicted person to the authorities of the Requesting Country.

The law firm defending Abbas (Hushpuppi), Gal Pissetzky of Pissetzky & Berliner, had told Forbes that the Instagram star is “Absolutely not guilty of [the] charges they are accusing him of,” adding, “[Abbas] was running a legitimate business and a very legitimate Instagram account and did not take part in any scam or fraud.”

Asked how Abbas paid for his lifestyle, Pissetzky toldthe magazine, “He’s an entrepreneur. He has real estate involvement … [he’s] an Instagram personality. He was promoting brands and that’s how he was very legitimately making his money.”

On his relationship with Premier League footballers Tammy Abraham and Ezri Konsa, his lawyer claimed, “Mr Abbas [Hushpuppi] is friends with a lot of people. Somebody who has that many followers – obviously he knows and has friends in a lot of places … it’s all legitimate.”

1. Pissetzky & Berliner on its website boasted to be “experienced criminal defense attorneys defending clients nationwide”

2. According to the firm, “Clients come to us when they want a bulldog in the courtroom. Our Chicago criminal defense attorneys take on serious criminal cases. We handle federal charges, white collar crimes, large-scale drug crimes, sex offenses, violent crimes, and more.”

3. Describing its track record, the firm boasted; “We have obtained reduced charges, dismissals, and acquittals in high-profile cases that were deemed unwinnable by many attorneys.”

4. The defence practice areas of the law firm include: Federal Crimes, Sex Offenses, Violent Crimes, Murder, Gun Crimes, White Collar Crimes and Money Laundering, and Crimal Appeals.

5. In a case at UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT CENTRAL DISTRICT OF ILLINOIS URBANA DIVISION, Case No: 19-CR-20010, a man “was federally charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. After reviewing the discovery and videos in the case, the law firm recognized that the police officers violated CK’s 4th Amendment Rights when they stopped, searched, and arrested him. Mr. Pissetzky filed a Motion to Suppress Evidence.

“During the hearing, the attorney cross-examined the police officers and demonstrated to the judge that the officers violated CK’s Constitutional Rights. In addition, the law firm’s attorney called a canine expert to testify in order to prove that the police’s canine was not reliable. After the hearing, the Federal Judge issued a written ruling Granting the motion to suppress. Following the judge’s ruling, the government dismissed all charges against the defendant.”

