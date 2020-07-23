FIRS’ Muhammad Nami, to deliver keynote address on stamp duty webinar

Kindly Share This Story:

The Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, Muhammad Nami would deliver a keynote address at a webinar on the potentials of Stamp Duties in Nigeria on the 25th of July, 2020.

The webinar, tagged: Stamp Duty: The New Black Gold? would commence at 2 pm, Nigerian time. It is organized by OTISVIP, a private members’ club for aspirational African professionals across the globe.

The webinar would have among its attendees renowned tax specialist, Dr Alex Ezenagu, business mogul, Sam Onyemelukwe, MD of TRACE Anglophone West Africa, Japheth Omojuwa, a digital media and communications expert and entrepreneur, Angela Damilola, the head of the Abuja Technology Village and Mohammad Jega, a techpreneur and founder of StartUpArewa.

The webinar will provide a platform for these stellar entrepreneurs, leaders and professionals to discuss the different perspectives, dimensions and potentials of the Stamp Duty Act among other tax-related matters.

Muhammad Nami, a seasoned tax consultant and administrator would be expected to set the stage for the conversations that would rigorously dissect this trending issue.

Also present will be senior Directors and officials of the Federal Inland Revenue Service who will be available to provide answers to some of the posers that would be asked during the webinar.

This conversation has become critical especially now that government revenues from its mainstay of oil is reducing drastically. The government is compelled to look for an alternative source of funding to carry out its expenditure; a source that is found in Stamp Duty taxes.

Vanguard

