By Bashir Bello

Authorities of the Kano Electricity Distribution Company, KEDCO says its power transformer, 15MVA TR1 was affected in the fire outbreak that hit its facilities at the DanAgundi substation in Kano State on Monday morning.

The KEDCO Head, Corporate Communications, Ibrahim Sani Shawai, confirmed this in a statement made available to Vanguard on Monday.

Shawai said, “One of KEDCO power transformers, 15MVA TR1 was observed in flames and at the same time the transformer tripped on Over Current All phases affecting three feeders.”

He, however, said that its team of technicians are currently on ground to assess the cause and damages by the incident just as efforts have also been put in place to restore powers to the affected feeders and areas.

“In spite of the outbreak, there is no cause for alarm as necessary steps are already being taken to address the challenge.

“Our teams are now on the ground to assess the cause and damage, while work is currently ongoing to isolate the transformer for a comprehensive test for quick and full-service restoration to the affected feeders.

“We regret any inconveniences this may cause our teeming customers while calling for their understanding.

“As a result of the incidence, areas that will be affected include: Kofar Na’isa, Kofar Nasarawa, Ibrahim Taiwo Road, Kano city, Yan kifi small scale by zoo Road and Gandun Albasa,” Shawai however stated.

