Fire guts illicit oil storage facility in Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Emergency responders on Tuesday saved what could have resulted in a major loss of lives and properties in an industrial area as they promptly, put out fire outbreak at Number 84/45 Kudirat Abiola Way, Oregun, Lagos.

The incident, it was gathered happened at about 11 am, following a fire outbreak as a result of illicit storage and handling of diesel on the open fenced land facility.

It was also confirmed that the premises had been used for the illicit business for several years.

Following distress calls a combined response team of Lagos State Fire Service, LRT, Anti Vandal unit of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, and the NSCDC worked to extinguish the fire.

According to the post-disaster assessment, there were seven plastic storage containers, 25 drums, three storage tankers, one articulated tanker, and six buses used for the illicit storage and transportation of diesel were discovered on the premises.

The General Manager, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed the incident, said the premises have been sealed and handed over to Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC for further investigation.

“While the situation has been brought under control, residents are reminded of the need to take responsibility with respect to life and properties and report such instances to the authorities,” Oke-Osanyintolu stated.

Vanguard

