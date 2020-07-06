Fire claims 74 lives in Kano within six months

Kindly Share This Story:

N3bn properties rescued

By Bashir Bello – Kano

About 74 persons have died in fire incidences in Kano State within a period of six months (January to June).

The Public Relations Officer, Kano State Fire Service, Saidu Muhammed disclosed this in a statement containing the mid-year fire and rescue operation statistics of the state made available to Vanguard on Monday.

Muhammed said a total of 430 other persons were also rescued alive from the incidences recorded within the period under review.

According to him, “We received a total of 496 fire incidence calls, 269 rescue calls, and 100 false calls.

“An estimate of N534, 334, 500 million properties were lost to the fire incidences.

“Estimate properties worth N3, 118, 884, 500 billion were saved from the fire.

“74 lives were lost and 430 lives were saved.

“The fire incidents could be attributed to a road accident; use of inferior electrical appliances as well as the poor application of boiling ring, electrical appliances, and Liquefied Petroleum Gas, LPG.

“We however advised residents of the state to exercise caution while handling electrical appliances and others to avoid fire incidents,” Muhammed however said.

