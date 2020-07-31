FIFA releases statement in wake of criminal proceedings against Infantino

Kindly Share This Story:

World football governing body FIFA has released a statement concerning the initiation of criminal proceedings against the association’s president, Gianni Infantino by a special Swiss prosecutor.

The statement reads: “FIFA acknowledges the decision of the Swiss special federal public prosecutor in opening an investigation regarding the meetings involving the FIFA president Gianni Infantino and the Swiss attorney general Michael Lauber.

“FIFA, including the FIFA president, remains at the disposal of the Swiss authorities and will, as we have always done, co-operate fully with this investigation.

“‘People remember well where FIFA was as an institution back in 2015, and how substantial judicial intervention was actually required to help restore the credibility of the organisation,’ said the FIFA president earlier today.

“‘As president of FIFA, it has been my aim from day one, and it remains my aim, to assist the authorities with investigating past wrongdoings at FIFA. FIFA officials have met with prosecutors in other jurisdictions across the world for exactly these purposes.

“People have been convicted and sentenced, thanks to FIFA’s co-operation, and especially in the United States of America, where our co-operation has resulted in over 40 criminal convictions. Therefore, I remain fully supportive of the judicial process, and FIFA remains willing to fully co-operate with the Swiss authorities for these purposes.’

“In addition, as far as FIFA is concerned, and as previously communicated on Thursday 25 June 2020 by the FIFA president: ‘To meet with the attorney general of Switzerland is perfectly legitimate and it’s perfectly legal. It’s no violation of anything. On the contrary, it is also part of the fiduciary duties of the president of FIFA.’

