FG’s 300,000 homes target will only attract contractors rather than investors – Babajide Odusolu

A real estate and property development expert, Babajide Odusolu, has said that the Nigerian Government has no business engaging in the direct construction of homes for Nigerians.

According to him, instead of repeating the wasteful errors of the past, Government should focus on providing a robust structure and support for the private sector to engage in the development of affordable homes needed to meet the huge housing deficit Nigeria currently faces. This was the core of his submission during the ongoing Virtual Abuja International Housing Show.

Odusolu, who was the immediate past MD of the Ogun State Property Investment Corporation (OPIC), said while the government’s desire to provide housing is laudable, his experience in the public sector has shown that government cannot by itself provide all the housing units needed, nor operate as effectively as the private sector. Odusolu stated that the FG’s plan to provide 300,000 housing units in 12 months is not just impracticable but also insufficient to scratch the tip of the deficit.

According to him “Government needs to actively involve the private sector in solving the problems of housing and homeownership in Nigeria. An enabling environment in terms of supporting policies and improved access to capital would bring urgently need stability and growth to the real estate industry. The government should focus on offering location incentives such as tax waivers, rebates and significant concessions to encourage property developers to invest in semi-urban and less premium locations that will make it easier for Nigerians to afford homes.”

Odusolu added that the existing practice of developers focusing on delivering homes in premium areas is tied to a need to get a quick return on investment. “If an enabling environment is created and property developers are incentive to build housing units in semi and peri-urban areas with government entering into guaranteed purchase agreements to secure off-take, there will be a huge leap in the delivery and provision of affordable housing units” Such purchase guarantees, according to him, can be tied to a contractual obligation to train and use specified numbers of local artisans in every location. This he said would also deliver the highly desired employment in a sustainable manner.

Odusolu who is presently the CEO of Octo5 Holdings, a real estate and property development company, said the old norm of Government awarding housing construction contracts would not provide the needed transparency required to attract long term capital to the industry. This is because “such contracts are usually tied to political patronage, are ineffective and actually dis-incentives investors; whereas if government provides access to seed capital, the private sector will deliver more than the announced number of homes at prices that are affordable and achievable for the average Nigerian.”

