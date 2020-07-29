FG yet to recover $62bn oil debt — Malami

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA– The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, on Wednesday, said it was not true that his office recovered $62billion debt from multinational oil companies.

However, he admitted that his office had in the last one year, identified and vigorously pursued the recovery of the said debt from International Oil Companies.

The AGF, in statement that was signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, said the clarification became necessary in view of the need to clear misinformation caused by some reports that misquoted him to have said that such amount was recovered.

He said he had on Tuesday, while presenting the scorecard of the activities and achievements of the Federal Ministry of Justice at a one-day workshop for judiciary correspondents, noted that as part of effort to recover funds for the Federal Government, his Office, identified and pursued such recovery with a view to have more funds for the execution of high-impact people-oriented projects in the country.

“The Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice reiterated commitment to justice sector reform, fight against corruption, strict adherence to the rule of law and entrenchment of democratic principles in the best interest of the Nigerian public”, the statement added.

