FG reschedules London evacuation flight to July 14

The Federal Government says the evacuation flight from the United Kingdom, initially scheduled for July 12 from London Heathrow, has been rescheduled to depart from Gatwick Airport on July 14.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chief Geoffrey Onyeama, made this known via his twitter handle @GeoffreyOnyeama on Saturday as he gave the evacuation update as contained in a statement from the Nigeria High Commission in London.

Onyeama said the flight was rescheduled due to landing clearance issues, adding that Air Peace has contracted Air Partner to convey the intending passengers on its behalf.

“Notice of the rescheduling and change of departure airport of evacuation flight from the United Kingdom.

“This is to inform all prospective evacuees that have been issued tickets for the Air Peace flights departing on July 13, from London Heathrow to Abuja and Lagos.

“That due to landing clearance issues, the flights have been rescheduled to depart on Tuesday, July 14, at 10.00 a.m. from Gatwick Airport.

“Furthermore, Air Peace Airlines has contracted Air Partner to operate the flight on its behalf and any other information will be communicated directly to the passengers.

“In the light of the foregoing, the mission wishes to extend its appreciation to the Chairman and Management of Air Peace Limited for ensuring that our stranded nationals in the UK return home safely.”

The High Commission, however, regrets any inconvenience caused as a result of these changes.

