FG inaugurates governing boards for 13 varsities

By Joseph Erunke

THE Federal Government, yesterday, inaugurated governing boards for the 13 newly created federal universities in the country.

Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, who inaugurated the governing councils, charged them to go on revenue drive.

He tasked the governing councils to initiate policies that would lead to generation of revenue outside government funds.

This, according to him, will enable the improvement of facilities and infrastructure of their respective universities.

He said revenue generation was a critical aspect in need of urgent attention in universities, in view of the challenge of inadequate funding which has continued to limit development in tertiary institutions.

“Inadequate funding as well as prudent and judicious management of limited funds remains a major challenge in the sector.

“You should come up with ideas that will improve revenue generation through creative, innovative and productive ventures as well as endowments,” he said

Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission, NUC, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, appealed to the Governing Councils to support government’s collective efforts in repositioning the university system in its quest to lead the country in an equitable transition to a knowledge-based economy.

Among the newly appointed Council Chairmen is Prof. Nimmi Briggs to Chair the governing council of Ndufo Alike University in Ebonyi.

The universities with new Governing Council Members are Federal University, Lokoja; Federal University, Lafia, Nasarawa State; Federal University Kashere, Gombe; and Federal University, Wukari, Taraba.

Others are Federal University, Dutsinma, Katsina State; Federal University, Jigawa; Ndufo Alike University, Ebonyi; Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti State; and Federal University, Otuoke, Bayelsa.

The rest are Federal University, Birnin Kebbi; Federal University, Gusau, Zamfara; Federal University, Gashua, Yobe; and Federal University of Health Sciences.

