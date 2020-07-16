FG distributes N169m CCT to less privileged in Adamawa

Kindly Share This Story:

The Federal Government has distributed N169.9 million free cash to the less privileged people for the months of June and July in Adamawa.

Mrs Mary Yuwadi, the Adamawa Focal Person, National Social Investment Programme (NSIP), gave the figure in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Yola.

NAN reports that 12 out of the 21 local government areas in Adamawa were participating in the programme.

Yuwadi said that the money was distributed through the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) under the social investment programme.

She noted that the intervention was part of President Muhammadu Buhari’ s promises made during the electioneering, to reduce poverty among Nigerians.

“The government, under the Conditional Cash Transfer, had distributed a total sum of N169.9 million naira free cash to no fewer than 16,975 less privileged in Adamawa.

“The beneficiaries were from 12 local government areas of the state, and were paid for the months of June and July.

“Also, the government has approved the expansion of the programme to cover additional 7,506 beneficiaries from the remaining nine local government areas of the state,” Yuwadi said.

She said that with the recent government’s approval of additional beneficiaries, the state’s monthly registered CCT benefactors had now increased to 24,215.

According to her, the newly incorporated local government areas include Yola South, Yola North, Mubi South, Fufore and Demsa.

Others are: Guyuk, Mayo – Belwa, Jada and Ganye Local Goverment Areas.

Yuwadi said, however, that no fewer than 226 beneficiaries, mostly from Lamurde Local Government Area of the state, did not show up for the payment.

She attributed the absence of the beneficiaries to the recent communal conflicts in the area, where many members had lost their registration cards.

Yuwadi described lack of mobility among others as major constraint affecting the effectiveness of the programme in the state.

