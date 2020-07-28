FG approves appointments of insurance deputy commissioners

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rosemary Onuoha

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointments of Alhaji Sabiu Bello Abubakar and Oba Olufemi Oluniyi as Deputy Commissioners for Insurance, National Insurance Commission (NAICOM).

A statement by Head, Commissioner for Insurance Directorate, NAICOM, Rasaaq Salami, yesterday, said Abubakar is the Deputy Commissioner, Technical while Oba will serve as the Deputy Commissioner in charge of Finance and Administration (F&A) in the Commission.

He said that both appointments are effective July 17th, 2020 for an initial tenure of five years.

It will be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari approved the appointment of Mr. Sunday Thomas as the substantive Commissioner for Insurance/Chief Executive Officer, National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) in May.

Thomas replaced Mallam Mohammed Kari, who was Commissioner for Insurance/CEO of the Commission.

Thomas was appointed Deputy Commissioner in charge of technical matters by Buhari in April 2017 and was also a former Director-General of the Nigerian Insurers Association in 2010.

