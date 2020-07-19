Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

ONE of the governorship aspirant in the All Progressive Congress in Ondo State, Ife Oyedele has stepped down for the incumbent governor Rotimi Akeredolu in the primary election fixed for Monday.

Oyedele, the Executive DirectorNiher Delta Power Holding Company of Nigeria met with governor Akeredolu at the government house in Akure tonight.

Reports had it that the duo had met twice before tonight on the need to work together.

Briefing newsmen after the meeting governor Akeredolu said ” as you can see here my brother Engr Ife Oyedele is here with me. When I used the word brother am using it with all sense of responsibility. We are brothers for many reasons and we remain brothers for life.

” As you all know we both indicated interest in the Governorship of this race.

“Since our meeting with the reconciliation committee a number of us have been talking and a number of our leaders have been talking to us.

“To the glory of God my brother Engr. Ige Oyedele and I felt we can work together for the progress and upliftment of this state.

“When we discussed APC and the legacy party that made up APC, ACN ANPP, you will remember that he was the state coordinator of Buhari election.

“He’s a known figure here and he has done his best. We have decided to work together during this election. He’s one of our pride in Abuja.

” We have decided to work together in this election and for the good of the people of the state.

Also speaking, Oyedele said that “before the last few days, our leaders in Abuja and Lagos have been talking to a couple of us, especially the leading aspirants in this race and one of the most important things to them is that we need to ensure a free and fair of primary in the state.

” They don’t want a situation where an ordinary primary election within the party will lead to bloodshed.

” Both of us will work together to ensure the victory if governor Akeredolu.

” Party leaders impressed on the two of them to strike an accord to ensure the election goes smoothly.

” We are determined to work together in what will benefit the people of the state, we will work to rebuild and reunite the party.

“I want to call on other aspirants come over and join us for the good of the state.

The governor and Oyedele after the meeting left for another meeting where the chairman of the election committee, governor Yahaya Bello is expected to meet with all the twelve governorship aspirants ahead of tomorrow election.

