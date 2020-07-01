Kindly Share This Story:

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has blamed Wilfred Ndidi for Leicester’s FA Cup loss to Chelsea on Sunday.

Leicester’s quest to win their first title came to an end at the King Power Stadium after Ross Barkley scored the only goal that sent Chelsea to the semi-final of the FA Cup.

“Once you see the gap between the center-backs when the ball’s wide, his job is to drop in, drop in here and be that guard in there.

“One look, two looks – when he looks there – he has to drop in there and cover the run from Barkley. He knows he can get in behind Ndidi because he’s not looking.

“Jonny Evans, one of my old team-mates, sees this but he’s marking his man – Tammy Abraham – once he sees it he’ll come over to try and cover. But once this happens at this level, it’s too quick, the quality is too good, it’s a great cross and the timing eliminates defenders out of it.

“Barkley sees the space, darts into it, great ball, great finish. Bad defending from Ndidi and the midfield.”

Ndidi has been a factor in Leicester’s drive this season. His impressive showings have seen him linked to a number of European clubs including Arsenal, Real Madrid, and Manchester United.

Vanguard

