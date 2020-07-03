Femi Adelusi emerges MIPAN president

Kindly Share This Story:

The managing director of BrandEye Media, Femi Adelusi has emerged as the President of the Media Independent Practitioners Association of Nigeria (MIPAN) after the expiring of Dr. Ken Onyeali Ikpe tenure.

Femi is a media expert who has garnered decades of experience in media, advertising, and brand management from top organizations.

MIPAN is an association with the mission to develop and improve the media advertising function in Nigeria.

The members of staff of BrandEye celebrates with their managing director on his election as the President of MIPAN

