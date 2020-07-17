Federal High Court Chief Judge goes on 14 days isolation over COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, has gone on 14 days self-isolation following a confirmed case of COVID -19 among his official aides.

Likewise, to prevent the possible spread of the virus, Justice Tsoho, also directed key staff members of the court attached to his office, to immediately isolate themselves, pending results of screening tests done for him, members of his immediate family and close aides.

Confirming the development, Information Officer of the court, Mrs Catherine Nwandu, in a statement, said the Federal High Court took into cognizance the fact that health and safety are paramount in the sphere of justice delivery.

ALSO READ:

She said: “The Court is thus following medical protocols and all precautionary measures for the COVID – 19 prescribed by global and national health authorities.

“His lordship has further encouraged strict compliance with the precautionary medical protocols issued by national and international health authorities to curb the spread of COVID 19.

“He urged the staff of the court to go about their lawful duties while ensuring that they are well protected.

“The Chief Judge is deeply moved by the prayers and well wishes of colleagues, staff, extended family and friends and appreciates them for keeping faith at this moment.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: