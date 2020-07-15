FCIID under close watch as plans to spirit Magu out of jail fails

Kindly Share This Story:

As probe of the embattled Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Boss, Ibrahim Magu, entered day seven on Tuesday, the Justice Ayo Salami-led Presidential Probe Panel has ordered tight security at the Force Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department, FCIID, Area 10, Garki, Abuja.

The police authorities, Tuesday, ordered water-tight security at the FCIID, Abuja, where Magu is being detained, following reported plans by his associates to spirit him out of the cell to an unknown place.

Police sources intimated that the directive, which came from the supervising Deputy Inspector-General of Police and member of the Presidential Panel probing the embattled EFCC boss, Anthony Mike Ogbizi, also ordered that all security operatives that work both day and night in the premises should be re-shuffled, while Magu should be stopped from sleeping inside the mosque in the premises forthwith.

Already, an Armoured Personnel Carrier, APC, has been strategically stationed in front of the Department, while embargo has been placed on visitors to the department until further notice.

Police sources told Vanguard that the DIG gave the directives in order to avert a breach of law and order as information of planned disappearance of Magu through the mosque got to concerned authorities.

Sources confirmed that “The DIG also placed an embargo on visitors to FCIID till further notice as information has it that some imported native doctors and alfas from the Niger Republic come to pray with Magu at the mosque, as well as to conclude arraignment on how to aid his alleged escape bid from the premises.”

