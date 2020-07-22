Fayemi’s wife, exco members, aides go for COVID-19 tests

Kindly Share This Story:

Few hours after Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti tested positive for coronavirus, his wife, Bisi and top government functionaries have undergone tests to determine their status.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Yinka Oyebode, made this known on Wednesday in Ado-Ekiti.

According to Oyebode, Mrs Fayemi, being the closest person to the governor and other members of the State Executive Council, including himself and other personal aides of the governor have submitted themselves for COVID-19 tests.

“Samples have been taken and we are now expecting the results. But none of us is symptomatic as of now; so no cause for alarm,” he said.

Recall that this is coming, just as members of the state COVID-19 Task Force, of which the governor is the chairman, officially announced that he had tested positive for the virus.

The state Commissioner for Information, Muyiwa Olumilua, said that government decided to break the news to the public as a responsible administration that believed that no information about the governor should be hoarded from the people of the state.

Speaking during the regular news briefing by the task force in Ado Ekiti, Olumilua said that the governor had gone on self-isolation and would be attending to official duties from home.

“Ordinarily, we are not supposed to do this because the governor had broken the news on his twitter handle, but as a responsible government, we owe it a duty to do this officially,” he said.

Olumilua said that the governor would be attending to official duties from home, while issues that would require his physical presence would be delegated to his deputy, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi.

The commissioner urged the people of the state not to panic over the governor’s medical condition.

Also speaking, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Yaya Kolade, said that the molecular laboratory, established by government, had tested 1,000 persons in five local government areas of the state.

The commissioner added that the state had recorded 86 cases since the outbreak of the pandemic in the state, out of which 37 were still active.

“During this time, we have also traced over 500 contacts in relation to the number of cases we have had,” he said.

In his own remarks, the Commissioner for Environment, Mr Gbenga Agbeyo, said that the fumigation exercise being undertaken by government had covered five out of the 16 local government areas of the state.

He said that the exercise would also cover core ministries and government’s institutions, adding that it was necessary before reopening schools.

Kindly Share This Story: