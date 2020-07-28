Fauci warns against public mistrust about COVID-19 vaccine

As drug makers work on developing vaccines against the coronavirus, Dr Anthony Fauci stressed the importance of overcoming public scepticism toward inoculations using a campaign of community engagement and outreach, according to a report.
“If we get a widespread uptake of the vaccine, we can put an end to the pandemic and we can create a veil of immunity that would prevent the infection coming back,” the top infectious diseases expert said on CNN on Monday.
ALSO READ: Kogi West Senatorial Dispute: Court dismisses Melaye’s appeal, upholds Adeyemi’s victory
“You have to do it by extending yourself to the community, not by a dictum from Washington,” added Fauci, a member of the White House pandemic task force.
Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which is working with Moderna on a vaccine.
ALSO READ:1 killed in petrol tanker fire in Kano
On Monday, the Cambridge, Mass.-based drugmaker began the final round of clinical trials, making it the first candidate to enter a crucial stage of research in the US.
The company’s Phase 3 trial will test its experimental inoculation in about 30,000 people at nearly 100 research sites across the country to evaluate whether it can safely and effectively prevent COVID-19 infections.
Fauci called it “crunch time” for vaccine development, adding that he was “cautiously optimistic” about the progress.
NY Post