Fatality at Ibadan factory: Expand Global reacts

Expand Global Industries Limited has cleared air on that fatal incident at it’s Ibadan plant on Tuesday, saying the accident was regrettable.

A statement by the company’s Spokesperson, Aliyu Jibril, Human Resources Manager, said the company commiserates with and has reached out to the deceased’s family to provide necessary support. The statement said while both the authorities and it’s safety department have launched investigations to unravel the cause of the accident, it has however suspended work at the plant.

The statement reads thus:

“Fatality at the Expand Global Industries Limited Ibadan factory premises

We deeply regret to announce that a colleague from an external third-party company was fatally injured in an incident that took place at our Ibadan plant on Tuesday, 28 July 2020.

Our onsite emergency team immediately stopped all operations and promptly informed the relevant authorities of the incident. The local authorities arrived onsite within minutes to carry out the necessary investigations and safely transport the deceased to the morgue where an autopsy could be conducted.

The company is shocked and saddened by this loss and our deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends of the deceased.

Representatives of the company met with the family along with representatives from the student council to express our deepest condolences. We will continue to engage with the family and provide the necessary support during this difficult time.

Expand Global Industries Limited is working closely with the police and ministry of labor to ascertain the circumstances leading up to this tragic incident.

Both departments are proceeding with external investigations into this matter and we are conducting our own internal investigation into the safety protocols observed. We understand that there may be queries from concerned stakeholders towards this tragic incident. Please be rest assured that further information will be shared once available.

Production at the site remains suspended until further notice. The safety and health of our people is of utmost importance to us. Our company has stringent safety protocols in place to ensure that every employee operates in a safe working environment.”

