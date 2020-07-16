Family Planning will reduce maternal, infant deaths in Nigeria by 30% — Experts

Kindly Share This Story:

Reduces risk for endometrial cancer, ovarian tumours, STI others

By Chioma Obinna

Obstetrics and Gynaecology experts have disclosed that consistent use of family planning will reduce maternal and newborn deaths in Nigeria by 30 per cent as well as reduced risks for diseases such as endometrial cancer, ovarian tumours including cancer, and sexually transmitted infection including HIV.

The Maternal and Child Health experts who spoke during a weeklong webinar training for health reporters and feature writers by Rotary Action Group for Reproductive, Maternal, and Child Health in partnership with the Society Of Gynaecology and Obstetrics of Nigeria, SOGON, and the Federal Ministry of Health decreed that the country has a high maternal mortality ratio of 512 per 100,000 live births.

READ ALSO: Health expert urges Nigerians to embrace family planing

They posited that implementing family planning services and integrating Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child and Adolescent Health, RMNCAH, service delivery in the country’s health system would reduce mortality among women and newborns.

In her presentation, the Director of Africa Centre of Excellence for Population Health and

Policy, Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital/Bayero University Kano, Nigeria, Prof Hadiza Galadanci, said increasing public sector investments in family planning will enable Nigeria to meet her family planning 36 per cent Contraceptive Prevalence Rate (CPR) by 2020.

According to her, meeting the 36 per cent CPR would save an additional 22, 000 mothers and 101, 00 children from dying.

Galadanci said increasing family planning birth spacing methods to at least two years would have significantly saved about 94, 000 infant lives in 2017 and more in subsequent years.

“The effect of family planning on maternal health would ensure the reduction in pregnancy-related and infant morbidity and mortality; improve birth outcome, reduce prematurity and low birth weight babies, as well as better healthy babies.”

Continuing she said many studies have shown that the use of contraceptives reduces the risk of endometrial cancer and ovarian tumours in women by 40 per cent, as well as reduces the risk of ectopic pregnancy and Sexual Transmitted Infections including Human Immunodeficiency Virus, HIV.

On his part, the National Desk Officer, Maternal and Perinatal Death Surveillance and Response (MPDSR), Federal Ministry of Health, Dr. Samuel Oyeniyi urged the three tiers of government to integrate and implement reproductive health policies to improve the quality of care of women of childbearing age.

Oyeniyi said that the policy implementation would ensure more women are captured in the family planning data in order to eradicate maternal and infant deaths in the country.

Speaking, the National Coordinator, Rotary Action Group for Reproductive, Maternal, and Child Health, Prof. Emmanuel Lufadeju, called for the speedy passage of the Maternal and Perinatal Death Surveillance and Response (MPDSR) Bill by the National Assembly.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: