Fallout of Ondo APC Primary: Akeredolu pays surprise visits to 3 co-aspirants, seek reconciliation

Kindly Share This Story:

Kekemeke, lji declare support for Akeredolu reelection

Dayo Johnson – Akure

LESS than 24 hours after emerging as the All Progressive Congress, APC, governorship candidate in Ondo State, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu yesterday paid an unscheduled visit to three of his co-aspirants to seek reconciliation.

Those visited to seek reconciliation include his first runner up, Chief Olusola Oke, Hon Isaacs Kekemeke and Ambassador Sola Iji.

Akeredolu had promised in his acceptance speech after emerging as the party’s candidate for the October 10 governorship election that he would soon commence the process of reconciliation to heal all perceived wounds.

He was accompanied by the Chairman of the party, Engr Ade Adetimehin, Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Hon. Temitayo Oluwatuyi and Chief of staff, Chief Gbenga Ale.

Akeredolu met with Chief Olusola Oke for a closed-door meeting following yesterday’s governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The Governor said there was a need for him to engage and talk to the aspirants so that they can all work together for the success of the APC in the October 10 governorship election.

Akeredolu noted that “Ambassador Iji was the first person among the other aspirants to call and congratulate him on the outcome of the primary election.

“I must put it to notice that my brother here was the first person to call me and congratulate me. He didn’t even know that I was coming. As you know he was once our chairman, he’s a party person to the core.”

After a closed-door meeting with Hon. Kekemeke, Governor Akeredolu said they had discussions about the party and not individual, stressing that Ondo State must remain an APC state.

“As you know Kekemeke and I are colleagues. We are not only colleagues but brothers. We have spoken frankly, he was frank. We have started talking, we are talking about our party, not about individual.

ALSO READ:

“We have had very robust and frank discussions on how to move our party forward and work together. Ondo State must remain APC state.”

Ambassador Iji said the people should expect consistency from him, adding that during his campaigns he had made it known that he has nothing against the governor.

“Expect consistency from us. When I was campaigning I said I had nothing against his Excellency. I have contested with him and I see his victory as a victory for our party. Whoever the PDP picks, we will beat them silly,” Iji said.

ALSO READ:

Kekemeke said he was surprised to see the leader of the party and Governor of the state, describing the visit as a pleasant surprise.

“As the Governor said, we have spoken very frankly and I’m happy that he tolerated my frankness. I have said I will work with him. I shall not be going to any party or court. I will work hard to see that Ondo remains an APC state. ”

Kekemeke said as a former chairman of the party, he will never abandon the APC for any party.

He said he will stand and support Governor Akeredolu as the candidate of the party and ensure that APC emerges victorious at the poll.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: