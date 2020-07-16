Fahim’s death: Gokoda Nigeria mourns, suspends operations

Kindly Share This Story:

…He was an inspiration to us — mgt

By Theodore Opara & Olasunkanmi Akoni

IT was a moody atmosphere at the GOKADA office located at 11 Tinubu Close, Ilupeju, Onipan in Lagos, yesterday, as staff gathered to mourn the gruesome murder of their boss, Fahim Saleh.

Saleh was assassinated in the early hours of Wednesday in the United States of America by unknown persons.

When Vanguard visited the headquarters in Lagos at about 5.30 pm, the staff and security personnel were seen in a mourning mood.

A condolence register has also been opened where sympathizers have been trooping in to register their condolences.

Some of the comments on the condolence register, read: “The world lost a rare gem, the most sincere, most honest and peaceful man.”

“This is so heartbreaking. May your soul rest in peace; may God comfort your family, loved ones and the entire GOKADA family” said Taiwo Judah an ex-Gokada Pilot.”

“It shocked me to hear your demise, an angel in human form like you. May your kind and gentle soul rest in peace, Amen, wrote Jude Uchenna, Gokada Mechanic staff.

Speaking to Vanguard, Mr. Adams Oluwafemi, said he was shocked when his friend broke the sad news to him in the early hours while preparing for the day’s work.

“Our CEO was a very good man to the core. He took us as part of his family and down to earth. The last time we were together when he visited Nigeria last year he encouraged us to keep hope alive with a promise not to disengage us even in the face of a ban on commercial motorcycle operation in Lagos.”

The Chief Security Officer of the Lagos Office, SPY Superintendent of Police, Adebiyi Adesipe, who spoke to Vanguard, described the death as “shocking and sad to members of staff.”

Adesipe said: “When the news was broken to us (staff) yesterday morning, we all burst into tears because we could not believe he is dead because we chatted three days ago via online assuring us of a good time to come.

“As a result of the sad incident, the management announced the immediate suspension of operation for three days to mourn the demise of our boss.

“I use this opportunity to call on the government of the United States to fish out perpetrators of the dastard act because Fahim we know could not hurt a fly.”

Fahim was an inspiration to us, Gokada mgt.

Reacting to the death of its founder, the management of Gokada expressed shock saying he was an inspiration to the company.

In a tweet, the management said: “We are deeply saddened to inform you about the sudden and tragic loss of our founder and CEO, Fahim Saleh. Fahim was a great leader, inspiration and positive light for all of us.

“Our hearts go out to his friends, family and all those feeling the pain and heartbreak we are currently experiencing, here at Gokada.

“Fahim’s vision and belief in us will be with us forever, and we will miss him dearly. Thank you for understanding as we get through this.”

How he was murdered

Saleh, a 33-year-old tech entrepreneur, was the CEO of Gokada, a motorcycle-hailing company in Lagos, Nigeria.

The late Bangladeshi-American, founded and invested in several transportation-related start-ups

Saleh was last seen on Monday afternoon around 1.40 pm — as captured by CCTV footage.

He was said to have shared the building’s elevator with his alleged killer.

The footage is said to show the suspected murderer carrying a bag as he follows the victim into the elevator and attacks him as the lift goes up to the seventh floor.

The bag was found beside the dismembered body of the millionaire tech entrepreneur, but the police did not immediately open them to see if the body parts were inside.

NYPD spokesman, Sergeant Carlos Nieves, said all of the body parts were found at the scene but he declined to give specifics on where.

He said: “We have a torso, a head that’s been removed, arms, and legs. Everything is still on the scene. We don’t have a motive.”

Gokada worth $5.3 million

Born in Saudi Arabia, Fahim Saleh, the son of a Bangladeshi immigrant, started Gokada business in Lagos in 2018 and raised $5.3 million in venture capital in June 2019.

In August, 2019, Gokada, a company co-owned by Fahim Saleh relaunched its motorbike hailing service in Lagos with new motorcycles and improved equipment with well trained staff.

